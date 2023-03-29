Carderock Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,834 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 81.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after buying an additional 1,698,312 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.47. 1,487,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,306,705. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.70 and its 200-day moving average is $110.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

