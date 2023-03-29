Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $4.91 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $277.03. The stock had a trading volume of 410,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,319. The stock has a market cap of $174.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.89.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

