Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival Co. & updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.42–$0.34 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.44–$0.28 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.