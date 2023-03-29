Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Gap Up to $8.31

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.31, but opened at $8.59. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 541,838 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,050 ($12.90) to GBX 850 ($10.44) in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

