Carvana Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.62) Per Share (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.84). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.09) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $140.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Carvana by 944.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after buying an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.