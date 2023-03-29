Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.