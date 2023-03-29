Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Decreased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.51. The company had a trading volume of 328,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.