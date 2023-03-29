Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Increased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.16. 426,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,363,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.39. The company has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

