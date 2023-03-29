Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Robert W. Baird

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $230.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $220.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.