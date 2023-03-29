Central Asia Metals plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 10 (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share by the mining company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Central Asia Metals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of CAML stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 239 ($2.94). 902,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,465. The stock has a market capitalization of £434.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 510.32 and a beta of 1.16. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of GBX 204 ($2.51) and a one year high of GBX 299 ($3.67). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 270.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.