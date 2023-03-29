CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 37.9% in March

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFBK. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in CF Bankshares by 53.7% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 26,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CFBK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CF Bankshares will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

