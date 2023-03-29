Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 41,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

