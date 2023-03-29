Chiliz 1-Day Volume Reaches $59.72 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Chiliz token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chiliz has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $803.28 million and $59.72 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,768,673,450 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

