China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLEU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Liberal Education by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

China Liberal Education stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

