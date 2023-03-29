China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEUGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a decline of 47.7% from the February 28th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLEU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 185,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Liberal Education by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

China Liberal Education stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,488. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

About China Liberal Education

(Get Rating)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.