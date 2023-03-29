CI&T (CINT) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare CI&T to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CI&T and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50 CI&T Competitors 221 1436 2554 83 2.58

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 120.73%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 30.30%. Given CI&T’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21% CI&T Competitors -15.52% -7.75% 0.04%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares CI&T and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CI&T has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T’s peers have a beta of 2.54, meaning that their average stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI&T and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $423.72 million $24.39 million 28.95 CI&T Competitors $2.17 billion $179.71 million 21.12

CI&T’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CI&T. CI&T is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CI&T peers beat CI&T on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

