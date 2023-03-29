Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 134,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 337,629 shares.The stock last traded at $464.39 and had previously closed at $443.63.

The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.00.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,255,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,469,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $438.68 and its 200 day moving average is $432.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Articles

