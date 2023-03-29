Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Clean Coal Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Clean Coal Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990. Clean Coal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.
About Clean Coal Technologies
