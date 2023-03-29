Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Coal Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Clean Coal Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990. Clean Coal Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Get Clean Coal Technologies alerts:

About Clean Coal Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. Pristine-M is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.