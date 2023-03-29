Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $135,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLV stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,756. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.0597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.97%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

