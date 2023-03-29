Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 37,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.91. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 48.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $169,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.