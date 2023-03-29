Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of LDP stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. 102,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,021. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,366,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after buying an additional 217,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after buying an additional 75,763 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 43,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,362,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

