Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 28th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 84,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,076. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

