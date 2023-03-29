Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 28th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 3.0 %
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 84,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,076. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
