Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PSF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. 27,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,653. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.