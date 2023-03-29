Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE PSF traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,653. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $23.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 175,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

