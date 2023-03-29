Coin98 Achieves Market Cap of $62.23 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 32% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $62.23 million and approximately $142.96 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

