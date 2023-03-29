Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.46 and last traded at $20.46. 582,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,700,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.