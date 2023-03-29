ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up about 5.5% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $155,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

COP stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. 1,464,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,617,624. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20. The stock has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

