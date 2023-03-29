ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Reduced by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,265 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.8 %

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.70. 2,906,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,643,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.62.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

