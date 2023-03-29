Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.38 or 0.00040104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $255.39 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00060937 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018219 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001347 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

