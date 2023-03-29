Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Update

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,600 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 605,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Cosmos Health stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cosmos Health has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $62.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cosmos Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosmos Health during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cosmos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Cosmos Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

