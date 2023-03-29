Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) & CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Critical Survey

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CACI International has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CACI International alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CACI International and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 1 5 0 2.83 Creative Realities 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

CACI International currently has a consensus price target of $338.14, suggesting a potential upside of 15.24%. Creative Realities has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 215.42%. Given Creative Realities’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than CACI International.

This table compares CACI International and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.20 billion 1.11 $366.79 million $15.41 19.04 Creative Realities $18.44 million 2.52 $230,000.00 $0.05 42.81

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities. CACI International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Creative Realities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of CACI International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.63% 13.59% 6.42% Creative Realities 3.89% -4.69% -1.73%

Summary

CACI International beats Creative Realities on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Creative Realities

(Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems, omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.