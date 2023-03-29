Credit Suisse Group Increases Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $27.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CERT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Price Performance

Certara stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. Certara has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 264.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Certara by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.