Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) to “Outperform”

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance

