Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 611,764 shares.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.
