Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 611,764 shares.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 417,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 289,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund, which engages in seeking high current income investment. It seeks to deliver attractive returns from U.S. high yield bond markets to investors. The firm’s investment strategy is to maximize total return from monetizing macroeconomic themes and exploiting sector and issuer performance and rating dispersion.

