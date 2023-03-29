Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 122.1% from the February 28th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USOI stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 44,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.11. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.8435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.