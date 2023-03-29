Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.56. 13,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 83,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cricut from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.68 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Cricut Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.03.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $280.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,327,000 after purchasing an additional 776,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,995,000 after purchasing an additional 625,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 1,896.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 296,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cricut by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,469,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 190,428 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cricut by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

