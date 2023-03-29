Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

CRNX stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $15.94. 596,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,843. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $859.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

