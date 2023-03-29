Critical Analysis: Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) and Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Franklin BSP Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.39%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 48.96%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Franklin BSP Realty Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin BSP Realty Trust 0.30% 10.57% 1.91% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 23.29% 9.84% 1.83%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Franklin BSP Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin BSP Realty Trust $201.65 million 4.80 $14.43 million ($0.83) -14.06 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $628.05 million 4.88 $248.64 million $1.43 12.44

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin BSP Realty Trust. Franklin BSP Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blackstone Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust pays out -171.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 173.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Franklin BSP Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae). Capstead’s investment strategy focuses on managing a portfolio of residential mortgage investments consisting almost exclusively of ARM Agency Securities. As of December 31, 2012, the Company’s securities consisted of Agency Securities classified as available-for-sale and Residential mortgage securities classified as held-to-maturity.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio. The company was founded by Samuel Zell, John R. Klopp, and Craig M. Hatkoff in July 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

