Critical Review: Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX)

Atlas Lithium (OTCMKTS:ATLX – Get Rating) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A Centrus Energy 17.77% -53.40% 8.99%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Centrus Energy $293.80 million 1.61 $52.20 million $3.38 9.58

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Centrus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Lithium.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Lithium and Centrus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas Lithium presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.23%. Given Atlas Lithium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atlas Lithium is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Atlas Lithium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

