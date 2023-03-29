Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE) Short Interest Update

Cryptyde, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryptyde

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYDE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryptyde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryptyde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cryptyde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Cryptyde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TYDE traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 1,748,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,136,509. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.37. Cryptyde has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Cryptyde

Cryptyde, Inc provides bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. It also manufactures and sells container boards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in North America. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

Further Reading

