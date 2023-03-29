CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.79 Per Share

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.79 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.62. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON CTPE traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 437 ($5.37). The company had a trading volume of 72,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,282. CT Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 375.51 ($4.61) and a one year high of GBX 506 ($6.22). The company has a market cap of £318.31 million, a P/E ratio of 308.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 467.47.

Get CT Private Equity Trust alerts:

About CT Private Equity Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.