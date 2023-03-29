CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.79 Per Share

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.79 ($0.08) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from CT Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $6.62. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of LON CTPE traded up GBX 14.50 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 437 ($5.37). The company had a trading volume of 72,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,282. CT Private Equity Trust has a one year low of GBX 375.51 ($4.61) and a one year high of GBX 506 ($6.22). The company has a market cap of £318.31 million, a P/E ratio of 308.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 467.47.
About CT Private Equity Trust
