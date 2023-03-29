CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $10.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 6th.

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. State Street Corp boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 9,578,193 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,890 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

