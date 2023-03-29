CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $10.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2023

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

In related news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $162,396.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. State Street Corp boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after buying an additional 9,578,193 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,890 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.