CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $10.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. State Street Corp lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,193 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after buying an additional 1,988,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,529.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,757,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 1,649,890 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,449,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $6,555,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

CTIC stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $576.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

