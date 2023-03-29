CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 60,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,751. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.59. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 674,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 25.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), CVD Materials, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.