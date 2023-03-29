CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 3.0% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 145.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.58. 3,160,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,199,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

