D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
D-Wave Quantum Price Performance
NYSE QBTS opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $13.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on D-Wave Quantum from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Company Profile
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Launch, a quantum computing onboarding service; Ocean a full suite of open-source programming tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
Further Reading
