Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Boosted by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 3.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 515.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $606,643,000 after buying an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 23,726.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 567,006 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,007,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,791 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.50. 394,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.78. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

