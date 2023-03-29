Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Douglas J. Milanes Sells 2,229 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.0 %
Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.50. The company had a trading volume of 445,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,309. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.86.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.
About Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
