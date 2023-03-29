Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Douglas J. Milanes Sells 2,229 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.0 %

Darden Restaurants stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.50. The company had a trading volume of 445,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,309. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.86.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

