DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.99

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and traded as low as $3.98. DarioHealth shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 227,164 shares traded.

DarioHealth Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $102.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DarioHealth by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

