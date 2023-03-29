DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 24,406 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $54,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $150.85. The stock had a trading volume of 728,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,945. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

