DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 9,458 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,458 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Kraft Heinz worth $61,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,764,921. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

